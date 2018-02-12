Innovation By Design Awards FAQ

May I enter more than one project?

Yes. You must complete a separate entry form for each project you enter.

May I enter my project in more than one category?

Yes. You may select more than one category from the Categories field. Each category is $195 before March 22, 2019, and $250 after.

If I’m a student, may I enter in both the student and professional categories?

Yes. Only the student category will be at the discounted rate of $40 before March 22, 2019, and $50 after.

Who can enter the awards?