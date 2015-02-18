What Ikea Furniture Would Look Like If It Were Cardboard

French artist Benedetto Bufalino likes to troll people with his art. Among other escapades, he’s put an aquarium in a London phone booth and a chicken coop in a police car. His newest project is less outrageous, but it’s impressive all the same: Bufalino used only cardboard and other packing materials to recreate scenes from an Ikea catalog to scale.

Everything in the frame was made of these materials, including plants, food, art, and water. He photographed these scenes and edited them to almost exactly replicate the catalog. Based on his other mischievous work, we think that this might have been Bufalino’s point. Check out his surprisingly accurate cardboard scenes in the slide show above.

[via Designboom]