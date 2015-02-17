Every Weird Thing Happening In This Music Video Was Shot Over The Course Of 5 Seconds

The following insane things are depicted over the course of a video for the song “Unconditional Rebel” by Siska:

an inuit fishing near an igloo

a rain of clocks

a suitcase full of money barbecuing on a hibachi grill

shopping cart surgery

a confetti cannon

And that’s when things get really interesting. Perhaps what’s most fascinating about the video altogether, though, is that the entire affair was filmed in just five seconds.

On his Vimeo page, French filmmaker Guillaume Panariello states that “Uncontrollable Rebel” involved the “shortest shoot ever,” and it’s hard to dispute the guy. He somehow managed to extend those five extremely eventful seconds into a three and a half minute video that plays out like a slowly unspooling dream-fueled caravan of weirdos. Panariello used the high-speed Phantom 4K camera (1000 frames per second) to capture the meticulously staged action as it unfolds.





Watching the behind-the-scenes video of the very expedient film shoot below, you’d never be able to tell the video was filmed from a car traveling about 263 feet at 31 mph.





Let us know the fastest you’ve ever shot a video below, especially if it was somehow quicker than 11 seconds.

[via Visual News]