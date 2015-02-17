Why Facebook’s New Cybersecurity Site Is Trouble For Obama

President Obama on Friday gave an interview to Re/code Co-CEO Kara Swisher about the state of cybersecurity in the U.S. and the need for the tech sector to combat hacking threats from across the globe. Unsurprisingly, the president pushed for an even cozier relationship between private companies and the government.

But one of Obama’s most pointed responses to Swisher echoed his speech at the White House Summit on Cybersecurity and Consumer Protection on Friday: that encryption is only as strong as its weakest link. “You can have nine companies that have great protocols, authentication systems, you name it. You have one that’s not doing a good job, and that penetrates the entire system,” Obama said.

Hence Obama’s recent push for private companies to share information with the government when they face cyberattacks, both to mitigate the damage of the breach and, ideally, to prevent similar hacks in the future. To incentivize cooperation, Obama is proposing a bill to Congress that “provides companies with some selective liability protections so that when they share information, they’re not vulnerable to future lawsuits”–say, from class-action lawsuits that could arise when a company admits it had not adequately protected customer data from hackers.

Unlike Obama’s initiative, Facebook’s ThreatExchange allows private companies to share only as much data they want, and cuts out the government entirely.

Obama’s words might have sounded familiar to someone following tech news last week. On Wednesday, Facebook announced ThreatExchange, a new site based on Facebook’s internal threat reporter, ThreatData, that invites private companies to share data on cyberthreats. Pinterest, Tumblr, Twitter, and Yahoo have already joined the digital security cabal, with Bitly and Dropbox soon to follow.

The idea behind Facebook’s new site sounds just like Obama’s push for companies to share data, but there’s a major difference: ThreatExchange cuts out the government entirely and lets private companies share only as much data they are comfortable disclosing. If ThreatExchange becomes a dominant tool for security professionals, it could frustrate Obama’s plans for a tight relationship between the tech sector and government.