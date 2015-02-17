See 10 Years Of YouTube Compressed Into One Super-Viral Video

It used to be if you wanted to see a video online, you had to download it like some kind of animal. If you wanted other people to see your video, you had to mail it to them directly and hope for the best. Of course, then YouTube came roaring along in 2005 and changed everything. On the occasion of the field-leveling video platform’s 10th anniversary, a new video shows off some of the most widely seen moments in YouTube’s rapidly evolving history.

Created by The Daily Conversation, “10 Years of YouTube: Evolution of Viral Video” charts some of the key videos that helped establish the zeitgeist-generating power of YouTube. Although videos like “Star Wars Kid” and “Charlie Bit My Finger” now look like relics from a simpler time, it’s interesting to see these actual snippets from people’s lives placed near the beginning of a timeline that leads to today’s current viral climate where nothing is real but nobody cares.





As things get more time-lapsey, meme-ified, and interactive on the way to the Harlem Shake and the Ice Bucket Challenge, one thing remains constant: Fred is still a nightmare.