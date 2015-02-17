Here’s Who Would Win At This Year’s Oscars If Twitter, Not The Academy, Voted

On Sunday, February 22, we’ll have a shiny new batch of Oscar winners–along with a torrent of haters shouting their unsolicited opinions all over social media.

The 87th Academy Awards has already gotten off to a limping start, with a public outcry that this is the “whitest” Oscars in recent history. After nominees were announced in January, it didn’t take Twitter long to notice the lack of diversity–namely, Selma receiving only a nod for Best Picture–and to get #OscarsSoWhite trending for days.

So what if Oscar winners were decided not by some cryptic legion of Academy members but the opinionated people of Twitter?

London-based costume shop Angels Fancy Dress has created The People’s Oscars: graphs of who should win an Oscar this year based on tweets over the past 30 days. Using Twitter analytics tool Topsy, The People’s Oscars gauges the positive sentiments of tweets pertaining to the top five categories.

BEST PICTURE: The Grand Budapest Hotel

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE: Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything