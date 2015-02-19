How To Communicate Visually With Your Team

Visuals are the most powerful form of communication. Take a look at the fastest growing social media platforms at the end of 2014: Tumblr, Pinterest, and Instagram: all image-focused. Add that to the fact that 65% of people are visual learners , and you have a compelling case for why your business needs to incorporate visuals throughout your office–especially if you’re a technology company.

I write from personal experience. In growing a technology startup, tools like white boards, planning maps, timelines, and even gifs have been instrumental in company planning, brainstorming, and employee recruitment and retainment. Here are a few ways we’ve successfully leveraged visuals to improve business.

In business, choosing your next steps can be challenging. Not only are there various paths to take, but everyone in the company has a varying perspective–and since different departments have different priorities, all of those insights are invaluable. If you don’t capture all vantage points, you’re missing pieces of the puzzle.

A visual planning map coupled with a straw poll is a great solution. Here’s how it works:

At the start of every quarter, create a map that includes all the paths you and your team could take. In creating the map, you’ll realize that for some paths to be accessed, there’s a connecting road that must be charted first. Drawing these relationships creates a clearer picture of what’s possible and what’s required to achieve each goal.

After your map is finalized, invite each department to join together, discuss the options, and place a department-wide sticker of support next to their chosen priorities. Then, bring all the maps together to see where there’s alignment. While the stickers aren’t the be all and end all (there is veto power), the exercise helps get it all on the table.

Hang the maps after the final decisions are made. You’ll have a visual record of the company’s growth plan that existing and new team members can look to for historic reference and future expectations.