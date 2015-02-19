When Merging Businesses, How To Keep Your Best People From Leaving

When a company is acquired, even if there is no significant impact on people’s jobs, the number of actively disengaged employees increases by 23%, according to a recent study by HR consulting firm Aon Hewitt. It takes three years to reach the pre-merger level of highly engaged employees.

Some years ago, I was one of those disengaged employees. As the front-end developer for the online banking project at a major U.S. financial institution, I spent months coding and liaising with bankers, designers, and mainframe experts. But just weeks before launch, our project was abruptly cancelled: we had been acquired.

Cancelled projects are par for the course in the world of mergers and acquisitions, and eliminating redundancies is often a key component of the deal rationale.

But we weren’t laid off: our team was preserved because of our “strategic skillsets.” Without a project to work on, though, and no clear directives or vision to embrace, our team floundered. Our days devolved into trips to Starbucks, random Internet surfing, long lunches, and early departures to get a good spot on the tennis courts. I quit the day I got my “retention bonus.”

With more than 40,000 merger and acquisition deals announced worldwide in 2014 and even more expected this year, all this upheaval begs the question: What can companies do to preserve employee engagement after a merger?

The moment employees learn about a merger, fear, uncertainty, and doubt usually take hold. Your first communications priority is to answer the “me” questions. What does this mean for me? Do I still have a job? Who do I report to? If you don’t have answers to those questions, tell employees when you will. Until the “me” issues are addressed, employees will have difficulty focusing on work.