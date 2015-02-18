How To Create A Leadership Development Program That Actually Works

There’s no shortage of challenges facing business leaders today. From data breaches to competition from emerging markets, the list goes on. But the most important challenge facing leaders isn’t an external threat. It’s the one that’s coming from inside company walls, ready to derail all the hard work that goes into building a profitable organization. It’s your leadership pipeline, or lack thereof.

More than half of chief experience officers don’t believe their direct reports have the skills to become part of the C-suite, according to a recent Deloitte survey.

This may not be so surprising given that the development of a leadership pipeline is often one of the most challenging issues in business. But while many organizations recognize the importance of leadership development, our research shows that 42% of chief experience officers surveyed aren’t making this a priority. Even worse, only 18% of the organizations we surveyed hold their leaders accountable for identifying and developing successors on a regular basis.

It’s clear that despite all the talk about leadership as a C-level strategy, many in the C-suite aren’t practicing what they preach by prioritizing investments in leadership development.

There are a number of reasons this may be the case. For one thing, leadership development is costly and can be difficult to tie to the bottom line. For another, identifying leadership needs and gaps in the organization can be a challenge. And without that assessment, it’s not possible to create an effective leadership development program.

Organizations need to not only assess the skills needed to achieve their business goals, but to also identify those employees who are most likely to have the highest potential for achieving those goals. Without a clear framework for leadership development goals, these programs can’t be expected to deliver the return on investment expected.

Here are a few things companies can do to address the challenges of leadership development: