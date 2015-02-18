What The Hottest Word Of The Year Means For Your Business

Last month Merriam-Webster announced that “culture” is the 2014 word of the year based on increased year-over-year look-up activity on its website, which averages around 100 million page views each month.

Why are so many people searching the definition of the word “culture?” Don’t we know what the word means already?

Not really. Culture is something that is very real, yet intangible. We struggle to define and understand it.

In fact, culture has many shades of meaning. The sociological definition of culture, which many of us learned as students, deals with “the beliefs, customs, arts, etc., of a particular society, group, place, or time.” But today, the word is often used to describe the unseen factors influencing our daily work, and references “a way of thinking, behaving, or working that exists in a place or organization (such as a business).” It is this secondary definition of culture that is sparking discussion among today’s business leaders.

The problem is that even though we have a definition for workplace culture, our definition tells us nothing about whether a given culture positively affects performance, what types of cultures exist, or even how culture comes into being.

The reality is that there are different types of workplace cultures, and these cultures significantly affect the long-term health of organizations. It is critical for companies to be able to understand, define, and actively shape cultures at their organizations.

The first step in defining your workplace culture is to choose which of the three major types it resembles most: a culture of control, a culture of indifference, or a culture of connection.