The Mind Game You Need To Lose To Defeat Negative Thinking

“Why did they get the promotion and not me? I’ll never get promoted!”

Immediately the question races through your mind when you hear the bad news. You force yourself to congratulate the successful candidate through gritted teeth, wondering how they managed to pull the wool over the eyes of the interviewers. Conspiracy theories swirl through your head.

Then a horrific thought sets in: “If this faker is valued higher in the organization than me, I have no hope of ever progressing!”

Many of us have faced this negative thinking before, but it’s possible to circumvent the game our minds will play next to justify this thought as a reality.

Oftentimes a deeply negative thought like this sets in and we want to begin what psychologists call the “yes, but” game with a trusted friend or coworker. It looks something like this:

“I’ll never get promoted” is the first move in the game. A friend may be suckered into playing by saying, “Of course you will, we just need to work on your interview skills.”

The game continues: “But I tried that, I did lots of prep, and I was still overlooked.”