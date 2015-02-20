How Allan Amato Turned Creative Layering Into A Multi-Platform “Temple Of Art”

Inspiration has a sneaky way of manifesting. What started as an artist off-handedly painting on his headshot has evolved into a multi-tiered celebrity-infused project on the nature of creativity.

The photographer is Allan Amato, who specializes in fashion, print ads, and portraits. The artist is David Mack, known for his bestselling Kabuki graphic novel series. It all started back in 2012, when Amato took Mack’s picture, which Mack then enhanced with a few brush strokes.

“He wanted the portrait to reflect what he did,” says Amato. “I must have been percolating on it, because after a couple of days, I thought, ‘That would be an incredibly interesting idea if I did that with multiple artists.’”

Mack introduced Amato to high-profile illustrators, like Bill Sienkiewicz and Kent Williams, who referred their friends. Over next three years, the collaborations blossomed into the Temple of Art, a multi-media meditation on the artistic experience, involving some 60 artists and writers from the U.S. and U.K., a 2014 San Diego Comic-Con panel, December gallery showing, coffee table book (out this month from Baby Tattoo), and upcoming July documentary.

But none of that was initially planned. “I begin my photo shoots with small talk to get people comfortable,” says Amato. “We talk while I snap for awhile. It encourages them not to feel like they’re being invaded. I asked how they worked, found inspiration, and survived financial and emotionally. They had some compelling flashes of inspiration that I hadn’t thought of before.”

Amato’s idea to formally chronicle these thoughts crystallized when renowned San Francisco illustrator and educator Barron Storey came for a sitting. “He was so erudite and compelling, and taught me a lot about what I was doing,” says Amato. “I thought, ‘There is such wisdom here and if I want to hear more of it, probably a lot of current and aspiring artists do, too.’ I initially thought of a short art-centric film. But as more people joined, it got bigger, and I began thinking that there’s an application for anyone who uses creativity.”

The elements came together in a serendipitously haphazard way. Artists recommended friends from several sectors of the art world, while Amato called former clients he’d befriended. Writer Neil Gaiman and his wife, performance artist Amanda Palmer, offered to executive produce the film, with Palmer appearing in it. Amato organized a Comic-Con panel last summer to launch a Kickstarter campaign, which would raise $80,000 towards the film, and drew donations from Gaiman and director Kevin Smith.