How The Apple Watch Will Work, As Explained By The People Making The Apps

In hyping up Apple’s first smartwatch, Cook has taken to pointing out items–like health tracking, notifications, and voice controls–that are readily available on other smartwatches already. When he said at a recent business conference that these features will change the way you live your life, he was barely scratching the surface.

To find out what the Apple Watch will really be like, you need to consider the apps that will run on them. So I’ve talked to several developers who’ve been working with WatchKit, Apple’s framework for smartwatch apps, to learn about the platform’s highlights and lowlights. Here’s what we know:

So many of the Apple Watch’s interactions will be driven by touch that it’s easy to overlook the importance of the Digital Crown, a twisting dial that sits on the side of the device. This seemingly simple flourish actually enables the kind of deep apps that haven’t been possible before.

“Our Android Wear app and our Apple Watch app are very, very different, and they don’t really focus on the same things,” says Amir Salihefendic, whose company Doist creates the Todoist task management app. While Todoist’s Android Wear app is focused on interacting with notifications, the Apple Watch version will give users full control over their task lists. The Digital Crown is “a huge reason behind this,” Salihefendic says, because it allows for more precise interactions.

Todoist on the Apple Watch

Salihefendic isn’t actually sure whether people will want this level of depth on their smartwatches, but he’s looking forward to finding out when the hardware becomes available. Either way, he’s happy that Google and Apple are taking different angles. “I think it’s super cool that they are not trying to do the same thing,” he says. “That would be pretty boring.”

The idea of voice controls on a smartwatch isn’t new, but the Apple Watch will go further than its rivals by directly controlling third-party apps. That means you could launch a to-do list and tell Siri which actions to check off, or open your smart lightbulb app and tell it which rooms of the house to light up. No other smartwatch platform allows this level of voice control within apps; the closest Android Wear gets is a Google-defined list of commands (like “take a note” and “remind me”) that third-party apps can use.