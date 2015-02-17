advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Jeb Bush, Your Personal Data, And The End Of Privacy

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Last week, potential presidential hopeful Jeb Bush released a trove of emails in the spirit of transparency. What happened next might prove to be foreboding foreshadowing for the 2016 elections. Watch Fast Company‘s Noah Robischon and Mark Wilson get riled up about it in the video above, and then tweet us your thoughts, comments, and concerns at #29thfloor.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life