Guillermo Del Toro Gets Gothic And Ghostly Again In The Star-Packed Preview Of “Crimson Peak”

Inside each and every person is a 15-year old who likes nothing more than to see a giant robot punch a Godzilla in the face. Having quelled worldwide demand for this specific desire with 2013’s Pacific Rim, though, director Guillermo del Toro is now returning to the realm of unsettling ghost stories like The Devil’s Backbone. That’s good news for the adult in us all.





Crimson Peak is set in a spooky, decrepit old mansion in 19th-century England, as all gothic/fantasy/horror/ghostypants movies should be! The plot isn’t instantly clear from the preview, but it appears to be about an author played by Mia Wasikowska who is seduced by a secrets-harboring stranger played by Tom Hiddleston. Wasikowska’s character appears haunted by a tragedy that occurred in the past, both figuratively and in the fact that she is visited by creepily clawed specters in the gloaming of the night. These two are joined by two others in the Actors Who Always Make Interesting Choices club: Jessica Chastain and Charlie Hunnam.





The movie comes out this October, if you can even wait that long. Watch the trailer for Crimson Peak below.



