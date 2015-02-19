How Designers Recreated Alan Turing’s Top-Secret, Code-Cracking World In “The Imitation Game”

You’ve probably never heard of MinaLima , but you know the design firm’s work. This two-person studio specializes in the graphic design lurking inside your favorite Hollywood films–including all of the whimsical ads for Diagon Alley goods, issues of the Daily Prophet, and magical spellbooks you remember from the Harry Potter movies .

More recently, the pair spent four months researching and creating the printed props for the Oscar-nominated film The Imitation Game about mathematician Alan Turing trying to crack a Nazi code during World War II. They recreated everything from period newspapers, to Alan Turing’s sketches, to pages layered with code-cracking, to a 20-foot wide maritime map–all of which had to embrace historical context rather than imaginative wizardry.

“On a fantasy film like Harry Potter, you might be looking for a suggestion to give you an aesthetic direction. On The Imitation Game, it was much more about being accurate to history,” explains studio cofounder Miraphora Mina. “A lot of that stuff wasn’t even documented, so we had to piece together a visual statement from what we had.”

Scanning And Rearranging

For MinaLima, that process starts with scanning countless documents and newspapers from the same era. They find any paperwork they can from the time, digitize it, and then take it into Photoshop. This gives them a source of vintage typography to work with, as well as subtle marks they can layer in, like lines dividing grid boxes or paragraph breaks.

Then, MinaLima arranges unique images using these found puzzle pieces as their palette. They print the document, and then, on top of that, they fold it, distress it, and layer all sorts of their own analog handwork–like several unique styles of handwriting and ink, and stamps. “We just put in loads of kind of trivial, ephemeral detail,” Mina says. “The sum of those parts create the authenticity.”

But it’s not rendered ignorantly. The team took research trips to places like Bletchley Park, the headquarters of Alan Turing’s counterintelligence bunker, and spoke to historians to understand the complex process of code-making and -breaking in the 1940s. “An operator wrote down a message. And there were several people at each stage of encryption,” Mina explains. “So you’ve got this tiny bit of code that’s being physically passed through several people, being stamped, with marks, and all of these papers piling up and piling up.”