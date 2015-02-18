HelloFlo Is Making A Musical For New Moms

The brand that gave us our first uterus pinata and exposure to the term “Vagician,” is back and this time it’s taking on the trials and tribulations of bodily function suffered by new moms. For those who haven’t experienced it, the miracle of life is followed by the undeniable feeling for many moms that their own body has become some sort of strange bio-factory completely out of their control.

My boobs are swollen, red, and sore. I leak a lot, then I leak some more. Fever’s got me down for days, it’s what the doctors call malaise. It sucks! I’m trapped! My ducts are blocked and my nipples are chapped!

HelloFlo, the creators of “Camp Gyno” and “First Moon Party” is preparing to give the Broadway treatment to sore boobs and unexpected leakage with “Postpartum: the Musical.”

The new video, set for release on February 24, is for HelloFlo’s “New Mom Kit,” created by the brand “because the new Mom in your life doesn’t need another onesie.” It includes practical gifts like panties that protect against unexpected leakage, nursing pads, and moisturizer to help with the parts of her body that have suddenly become dry and raw.

Here we get a peek at a rehearsal of what’s to come, “My boobs are swollen, red, and sore. I leak a lot, then I leak some more. Fever’s got me down for days, it’s what the doctors call malaise. It sucks! I’m trapped! My ducts are blocked and my nipples are chapped!”





It’s probably the first song you’ll ever hear to so passionately call out mastitis.

