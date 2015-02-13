Join Our Month-Long Networking Challenge!

When it comes to networking, there are two ends of the spectrum. On one side is the guy at the party who seems to know everyone and thrives on helping you meet meaningful connections—we call them superconnectors.

On the other end is someone like me, someone whose stomach churns at the idea of making industry small talk in a room of total strangers.

If you fall into this category, we invite you to join us during our month-long journey from networking-averse to superconnector.

We’re calling on some lucky readers (or unlucky depending on how you look at it) to join us for our special month-long habit challenge and join in the live discussion about it on Friday, March 13 at 11 a.m. ET.

If you’re up for the challenge, and want to share the triumphs and trials of your journey along the way, fill out the form below by 5p.m. ET Monday, February 16th and let us know who you are and why you should join the habit challenge team. Participants will be notified by Tuesday morning and your journey from wallflower to super connector will begin.