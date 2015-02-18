See The Weird Stuff The American Museum Of Natural History Doesn’t Put On Display

The frozen tissue collection has nothing to do with sad scenes in the hit Disney movie. Rather, it’s one of many rooms at the American Museum of Natural History where about 100,000 genetic samples are studied and maintained. That represents the “largest collection of genetic diversity of any place in the world,” George Amato, director of the museum’s Sackler Institute for Comparative Genomics, tells us. The mammoth halls are also a place where $4,000 leather boots are examined to ensure that they aren’t made from a protected species. Join us for a behind-the-scenes tour of the legendary museum in the first episode of our new video series: Innovation Undercover.
