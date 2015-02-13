Google’s New Virtual Reality Toy Is Just A Gimmick, For Now

Today, Google announced a partnership with Mattel to resurrect the toy giant’s iconic stereoscope, the View-Master. The new, virtual reality View-Master, however, is just a plastic shell housing Google’s existing Cardboard virtual reality system–which means it won’t function without a smartphone or the View-Master smartphone app.

The toy seems to provide something like a stylized, immersive edition of Google Street View. Fire up the View-Master app on your smartphone, slip the phone into the View-Master-like shell, and then dive in face first. Point the goggles at an “experience reel” content disk–modeled to look like the radial View-Master disks of old–and the app launches users into a virtual-reality mockup of the disk’s theme (such San Francisco, the solar system, or dinosaurs).

The new View-Master provides a kid-friendly experience not unlike the original’s gimmicky fun: immersive but only temporarily absorbing.

Google does not yet have a working View-Master to show, but in USA Today‘s video demo of the View-Master, the reporter plays with the View-Master technology on a Cardboard model. This suggests the $30 plastic shell doesn’t add anything to the virtual reality experience other than nostalgia (for the parents, of course).

The technology behind the View-Master isn't progressive so much as repackaged–old Cardboard (and Oculus Rift before it) developments married with Google's Street View capture.

So why is Mattel selling a shell frame for $30 and three-packs of experience reel disks for $15? After all, getting a Google Cardboard only costs, well, the cardboard, and apps alone could accomplish the back-end virtual reality wizardry. But according to Google Cardboard product director Mike Jayayeri, the point is to cut it up for kids in small chunks. Like you do with their dinner.