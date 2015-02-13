From Drake To Hanson, Spotify’s New Tool Connects Incompatible Musical Tastes

It might not be religion or politics, but different tastes in music can be a serious hurdle in a relationship . So in some ways Spotify’s new Sweet Spot playlist tool is less of a music web app and more of a relationship mediator, helping people see the similarities in different types of artists.

The Sweet Spot app first asks for your favorite artist followed by the other person’s favorite artist. After working its algorithmic magic, the tool displays a playlist of songs from one spectrum to the other, each one connected to the last by a degree. The results are like a musical version of “Six degrees of Kevin Bacon,” or what you might imagine a Pandora station gone off the rails would look like—starting with a punk band and ending with a pop star.









The Valentine’s Day theme of the app is a little corny, but Sweet Spot can still serve as a powerful playlist tool, and a nifty demonstration of the algorithms and analysis beneath the company’s vast music library. Sweet Spot uses an API from “music intelligence platform” The Echo Nest (the Boston-based startup Spotify acquired last year) to calculate the steps between two artists based on their artist similarity attribute—a data point ranking similar sounding artists.

“The web app only took about a month to develop,” says Spotify data storyteller Eliot Van Buskirk. “This is what’s so great about APIs: Most of the heavy lifting has already been done, so it’s possible to build fairly robust applications rapidly.”

That attribute is possibly derived from an in-house tool called Truffle Pig, which classifies songs based on over 50 parameters—not just genres but attributes like “danceability” and “loudness.” Truffle Pig is already used by Spotify editors to develop the app’s popular playlists, but the company has suggested it may open up the tool to the public this year.