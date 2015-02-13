Watch A Heartwarming Story Of Fatherhood (and Insurance) That’s A Sadvertising Masterpiece

Based on reputation alone, we’re almost conditioned to start weeping as soon as we hear about a new insurance commercial from Thailand . More recently, other countries have caught on to the brand value of real tears when it comes to marketing a product like insurance.

Now comes a new spot from MetLife, by agency BBDO Hong Kong, that can proudly boast matching Thai Life Insurance’s ability to put a lump in your throat. In “My Dad’s Story,” we meet a doting father who does anything for his little girl. We won’t spoil the twist, but the tale and a tagline like “We understand every sacrifice you make for your children’s future,” let’s just say it’s sadvertising at its blubbery best.



