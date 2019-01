Tony Stark–aka Iron Man–may have the reputation as a globetrotting playboy, but it’s Wolverine who’s been hooking up with the most co-workers in Marvel history. Eleven of them to be exact.

See the full graphic herehere via WebHostingBuzz

You can dig through all the sordid sexual secrets of superheroes in this Superlove chart. Just don’t judge poor Wolverine too harshly. Given that he’s more than 100 years old, his bedroom math averages down to about one partner per decade.

See more here.