Watch The Mesmerizing, Meandering Flight Path Of Seagulls

Seagulls are not known as the most majestic of birds. They stalk beaches looking for food scraps and squawk just loud enough to disrupt your ethereal enjoyment of the crashing waves.

You might think differently after watching this clip by videographer Parker Paul.

He captures the incredible patterns of seagulls flying, using the editing software After Effects to create echoes of their motion for a mesmerizing result. You can watch the seagulls fly in curved, helix-like patterns, with no seeming destination in mind.

If you’re in the middle of a stressful workday, take a moment to watch and pretend you too have nowhere to be. For even more of Paul’s footage of birds in flight, watch his more fast-paced video, “An Hour of Birds All at Once.”