Some Lonely Genius Created A Dating Site Just For Women Who Might Like To Go Out With Him

The Internet didn’t actually make it easier for lonely single people to meet people they want to be in relationships with, it just made it easier for them to learn how hard it is to land yourself a happy relationship. That’s basically the unspoken subtext of everything from relatively hip sites like OKCupid and Tinder to mature-daters fare Match.com and eHarmony–they’re basically just a giant catalog full of people you’re not gonna end up in a relationship with.

DateBrandonScottWolf.com, though, is a catalog full of just one person that you’re probably not gonna end up dating: Brandon Scott Wolf, a 25-year-old bartender/comedian from Brooklyn, who launched the site as a dating service for one. After attempting all of the above dating sites (as well as more than a dozen others–including both ChristianMingle and JDate, and basically every other dating site short of the Atlasphere), Wolf launched his own.





The site is a joke, but it’s a funny one–questions during the profile-creation phase include a pull-down menu for “What Is Your Favorite Book,” with four Harry Potter titles to choose from; “Tell Me A Fun Fact About Yourself” includes just three options, including “I dressed up like Louise from Bob’s Burgers for Halloween,” which to be fair does describe much of a 25-year-old comedian from Brooklyn’s dating pool. Serious or not, we hope that Wolf finds true love soon, and if it happens via DateBrandonScottWolf.com, so much the better.