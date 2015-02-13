Drake Just Dropped The Most Aptly Named Surprise Album In Music History

If you’re reading this, it’s too late–you already know that Drake just released a new collection of songs out of the clear blue sky.

While the rapper has previously suggested his next album would be called Views From the 6 and would drop at some point in 2015, last night he posted a link to a collection of 17 new songs now available on iTunes. (The tweet was retweeted 55K times inside of an hour.) Not officially an album, but seemingly more than a mixtape, the project is called If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, perhaps a nod to all the people who saw the hashtag hovering dominantly on Twitter just after learning the album exists. (Screw it–let’s just call this thing an album.)

This is the second surprise Drake had for us on Thursday, starting the day as he did with an atmospheric new short film. Even more surprising–he didn’t wait to pull this in October.

Read the tracklist for If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late below. As you can see, one of the song titles sounds a lot like “Views From the 6.”

“Legend” “Energy” “10 Bands” “Know Yourself” “No Tellin'” “Madonna” “6 God” “Star67” “Preach (ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR)” “Wednesday Night Interlude” “Used To (ft. Lil Wayne)” “6 Man” “Now & Forever” “Company (ft. Travi$ Scott)” “You & The 6” “Jungle “6PM in New York”

[via Pitchfork]