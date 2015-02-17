The Freelancer’s Guide To The Complicated Mess Of Tax Deductions

The only sure things in life may be death and taxes, but when you work for yourself, you can also be sure that filing your taxes will be complex and confusing.

Like finding the right health insurance, filing taxes gets a little more complicated when you don’t have an HR department to guide you. We asked tax experts how to tackle tax deductions from a freelancer’s perspective, to get the most out of your deductions.

If you’re freelancing or self-employed, you’ll be filing 1099 forms, from clients who’ve paid you more than $600 in the year. You’re required to report your independent contractor income if it totals more than $400 from all sources. You’ll also pay Social Security and Medicare taxes, and calculate them yourself, since they’re not withheld from your income already. See this guide for freelancers for more information on forms and filing.

You’re employed with a company but on a freelance contract. Or you’re working several jobs and manage your own clients–or you’ve hired a few extra hands to help run things. With working lives getting more and more complex as roles shift to become more flexible, the first question you might be asking yourself is, What am I?

For the sake of filing for deductions, it doesn’t matter that much, says Mark Steber, chief tax officer of Jackson Hewitt Tax Service. “Freelancers or self-employed individuals have the same rules as those that work from home for their employer’s convenience,” he says. “The only difference is where the deduction is claimed.” Freelancers and self-employed use Schedule C for deductions, and contracted employees claim as part of a miscellaneous itemized deduction on Schedule A.

If only work and personal time could stay as separate as deductions in a freelancer’s life. As a general rule, work-related items and personal items have to stay completely separate in order to claim them as deductions. More details: