Desnahemisfera’s Katedra Desk Is A Study In Contrast

Kerrock—a composite material similar to Corian—is strong yet malleable, making it ideal for creating Katedra ‘s sleek, futuristic surface. Embedded in one corner is an Aircharge surface charger, which will juice up a cell phone on contact.

“You don’t work behind the desk,” says Kos of his design. “The desk works for you.”

Designer Dejan Kos used wood from the Siberian larch tree—the Old World counterpart to today’s indestructible composites—for the drawers. “Wood is an ancient material,” he says. “It’s the first building material, and I left it rough because of that.”

Katedra means “cathedral” in Kos’s native Slovenian. The desk’s combination of rough and graceful materials is meant to evoke the place where the terrestrial meets the ethereal. Around $2,500, depending on exchange rate