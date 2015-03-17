A Modest Proposal For Saving America’s Cities

New York City dwellers love to proclaim that we live in “the greatest city in the world!” But is that really true? There’s no way the world’s “greatest” city would have a median home purchase price of $1.7 million and yet still smell like urine on so many street corners. That said, N.Y.C. is great at a lot of things—and could be­c­ome even greater if it could learn from other cities. Given travel, data sharing, and connectivity, there’s no excuse for all of our cities not to pool their knowledge and become better than they are.

Here are some examples of regional excellence, provided in part by a super-scientific survey of my Facebook community. And by “scientific” I mean I adhered to the principles of physics when I posted my query:

Austin integrates bus and bicycle transit better than most. Gaithersburg, Maryland, has a killer book festival. Chicago’s waterfront, parks, and activities are top-notch. Somerville, Massachusetts, has a Fluff Festival (look it up!). Atlanta encourages civic engagement through Neighborhood Planning Units. San Francisco has incredible recycling and composting. The public transportation in pretty much any Japanese city runs carbon-efficient circles around U.S. equivalents. And Curitiba, Brazil, uses parks rather than concrete canals to combat flooding.

Next time the 49ers throttle the eagles, Philadelphia has to implement San francisco’s recycling and waste composting system.

There’s really no excuse for any city not to improve. They’ve got the data, processes, and ability to share. Los Angeles’s success at smog reduction could be implemented in Beijing. Lynn, Massachusetts’s skill at repurposing old build­ings could help save what’s left of Kansas City’s structures. Some of this communication does happen at mayoral forums, summits, and conferences, but these are tepid accelerators for this information age. Here are some creative ways cities can learn from each other.