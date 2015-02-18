The 22-Hour Interview: Best Hiring Decision Ever Or Total Waste Of Time?

Applying to Australian app-building company Appster, seems a little like applying for a high-security-clearance government job. From the initial vetting process through the offer, the company spends an average of 22 hours evaluating each candidate. Candidates spend an average of 15 hours each interviewing, testing, and impressing over roughly two to four weeks before landing an offer.

The company starts with a brainstorming session about its “dream candidate”–not just his or her job skills, but also personality and development potential. Culling through resumes that pour in from online sites, social media, referrals, and other sources, hiring managers weed out resumes that don’t match the profile the management team developed. The interviewing process starts with a phone interview, typically with someone from human resources, that usually leaves about 10% to 20% of applicants in the potential hire pool, says cofounder and co-CEO Josiah Humphrey.

The next two to four weeks include a whirlwind of competency tests, some they developed internally and others through companies like IKM, to test for specific skills. Humphrey says candidates typically need to score in the top 5% globally to move on, so another 70% of candidates are cut here. Then, an exhaustive half-day interview is planned, where candidates come into the office and meet with prospective co-workers, managers, and executives. The Appster team has typically developed as many as 100 questions to investigate the quirks and competencies the candidate might have.

After the candidate leaves–and there may be as many as three people at a time doing this type of on-site interview–the group holds a meeting to discuss strengths and concerns. Notes are kept on each candidate about what the team liked and what might need a bit more investigation. Then, another three to five-hour in-person interview is scheduled with two people from Appster. One interviewer focuses on your body language. Did you flinch at that uncomfortable question? Did you look very confident while answering? It’s noted, possibly requiring additional follow-up questions.

The company does a deep dive on reference checks, looking for the individual’s direct supervisor and checking social media and personal contacts within the company to ensure that he or she didn’t just pad the resume list with friends. Some candidates may be invited in for a “real-world assessment,” where they’re asked to work alongside potential coworkers for a day.

“We’ve had people where we’ve done that and it was a good thing we did because they just didn’t fit the job or the culture,” Humphrey says.

Currently, the company has roughly 130 employees, 50 of whom were hired in the past three months and Humphrey says it’s on-track to maintain approximately that hiring rate throughout 2015, so investing that amount of time in each candidate is no small commitment, he says.