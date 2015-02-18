Why Building Something Useful For Others Is The Best Marketing There Is

You know the arguments against side projects: they’re distracting vanity exercises for flighty creatives. Only large, well-heeled companies like Google or Facebook can afford them. And the biggest complaint of all: where’s the ROI?

Mikael Cho, founder and CEO of Montreal-based Crew, can recite these objections cold–and counter each just as neatly. “A lot of people talk about side projects,” he remarks, citing Google’s “20% time” policy, which allowed Google engineers to devote one day weekly to a side project of their choice. (Naysayers will note that Google reportedly nixed this policy 18 months ago.) “But nobody puts any real numbers on their effectiveness. [Nobody asks]: how does this relate to growing our revenue?”

Mikael Cho

Cho discovered the ROI of side projects accidentally. In May 2013, his startup–an online marketplace matching mobile and web designers with businesses needing creative work–was running out of cash and needed to find traction fast. “The normal ways of marketing ourselves weren’t going to cut it,” recalls Cho. “We needed to reach a large number of the right people in a short time. That’s not possible with a blog or something slow and incremental. We had to find weird ways to grow.”

In creating their website’s homepage, Cho couldn’t find stock photography that wasn’t “either too crappy, too expensive, or both,” as he put it in a Medium post on side projects. They hired a photographer to shoot their own images, picked a winner, then created Unsplash to share the best leftover images with others. Unsplash offered 10 “do whatever you want” high-res photos for free download, with 10 new ones every 10 days. Crew linked Unsplash back to PickCrew.com, shared the new site with HackerNews (a community of designers and developers sharing cool finds from the web), and called it an afternoon.

The results poured in immediately: they’d been voted No. 1 on HackerNews. Fifty thousand visitors hit Unsplash in its first hour, with healthy spillover to PickCrew.com. Phones started ringing, cash registers ka-chinging. Eighteen months later, Unsplash generates 11 million unique visitors monthly, 2.4 million photo downloads total, and has become Crew’s #1 referral source for new business. It’s also spawned an ongoing crop of side projects that form the core of Crew’s marketing.

What steps can your company take to make a great side projects to market your business? How can you steer towards creating value and not wasting time? And how can companies who don’t make websites and mobile apps for a living get in on the action? We talked with Mikael Cho to investigate.

One of the most popular images from Unsplash, with over 80,000 downloads Photo: Craig Garner, via Unsplash

Cho’s first and most adamant piece of advice: “Focus on the simple. It’s not your core business; you’re not trying to make money off of it. You’re just giving value to your customers.” What obstacles should you avoid? “We never require users to make accounts for our projects,” Cho says. “Putting in your email–that’s a barrier. One nontechnical person should be able to make it.”