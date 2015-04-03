If Reaction Housing Wants to Provide Disaster Relief, It’ll Have to Shelter Festival-Goers First

One side of the Austin headquarters of Reaction Housing is utterly unremarkable, a big industrial space with a long row of desks and a bunch of computers. The other side is a tent city.

Well, not tents, exactly. Roughly nine feet high with sloping roofs and curved skylights, the structures are called Exos, and they look more like something you’d blast off into space with than something you’d take on a backpacking trip. Inside, two sets of bunk beds fold down from the walls, leaving a person-size aisle clear in the middle. The walls themselves are made of a proprietary blend of metal and plastic that’s engineered to be recyclable. Just barely translucent, they give the place a soft, homey glow.

Reaction Housing founder Michael McDaniel, a Mississippi native who would nevertheless look just right in a Texas cowboy hat, steps into one of the Exos and sets his coffee cup down on the floor. “All the bones of this thing are the same as the disaster unit,” he says. Except for the blue polka-dot wall decoration. “We’re going to have these be horizontal stripes,” McDaniel says.

Cabin in the woods: All Exos have outlets for occupants to charge their devices, and in the future they may be outfitted with Internet of Things–compatible sensors.

To be clear: Reaction Housing’s mission is to make temporary shelters for victims of natural disasters. But before the Exos help victims, they’ll serve as crash pads at a music festival, the result of a deal that Reaction made this summer with the Hyatt hotel chain. “People were kind of worried about music festivalgoers after the show, coming back a little tipsy and seeing the dots,” McDaniel adds.

I’m here in Texas to spend the night in a disaster response unit, but the Hyatt prototype is, if anything, even more important than the original to the company’s long-term success. That’s because, if McDaniel is going to house even a single disaster victim, he’s going to have to make a lot more deals with companies like Hyatt.

There were, it turned out, no natural buyers for the exo.

Like much of the world, McDaniel was appalled by what happened in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. With available housing all but destroyed, about 20,000 people had to spend six days on cots in the Louisiana Superdome. The stadium had no air conditioning, no showers, too few toilets, and too much garbage, all of which compounded into what the Los Angeles Times called “a sweltering cesspool of human misery.”

McDaniel, however, was more than appalled. Then a graphic designer at Frog, he was moved to action. He began sketching ideas for a better solution. What he envisioned was a kind of modern tepee, something that could be shipped easily and was movable by hand, but that would provide privacy, security, and enough modern conveniences to make it feel at least a little bit like home.