Bradford Shellhammer’s New Company, Bezar, Launches Today

Bradford Shellhammer was soul searching on a beach in Rio. It was February 2014, and all he knew was what he didn’t want to do with his life. “I didn’t have dreams of starting another e-commerce company,” he says. He was too bruised.

A few months prior, Shellhammer had stepped down as chief design officer of Fab, the design-obsessed flash-sale site he had founded in 2011 along with Jason Goldberg, the company’s CEO. Fab was a hit early in its run, scooping up $336 million in venture capital, but it quickly started to experience growing pains. To keep up with the expectations that come with bundles of funding, Fab ballooned from a 14-person design shop into a 700-person corporation that looked more like a traditional retailer than a nimble startup. “Fab would be a very powerful business if it didn’t have ambitions to be three times as large as it is,” an analyst told Fast Company in 2013. Instead, it struggled to find its way. Revenue fell short, missing its target by 25% in 2012, and the company is rumored to have lost $90 million in 2013.

After he returned from the beach, Shellhammer started a design consultancy, which led to a half-time job with his first client–Backcountry, an online camping-gear retailer–as its chief design officer. It was an odd fit. “I went in there without any connection to the outdoor world other than I like backpacks,” he says. Backcountry didn’t turn Shellhammer into an outdoorsman, but it did show him how a profitable e-commerce business operates. It also gave him a chance to mend his ego and learn skills beyond curation.

But Backcountry didn’t satisfy his soul. A few months in, Shellhammer started “getting itchy,” and soon had an epiphany. “You’re not a one-trick pony, Bradford!” the epiphany said. “I am much more talented than a guy who can pick color,” Shellhammer concluded. “I have a vision of this thing that needs to exist in the world.” And “this thing,” it turns out, is an e-commerce company.

Room with a view: Shellhammer’s home, near New York’s Union Square, is an expression of his sensibility.

Bezar, which launches officially today, has echoes of Fab, although Shellhammer insists it’s different. The site will host digital “pop-up shops” where designers, handpicked by Shellhammer and a small team, will sell their products in three-day bursts. On a given day there will be one shop per category: home goods, art, accessories, and jewelry, all in the $60 to $100 range to make for easy impulse buying.