The Recommender: Nikita Richardson, Who Went To Coachella By Herself

Nikita Richardson Photo: Celine Grouard for Fast Company

Name: Nikita Richardson

Role at Fast Company: Editorial assistant – Official jack of all trades: I write, fact-check, research, put together certain pages of the magazine, and generally do whatever else comes up.

Twitter: @nikitarbk

Titillating Fact: I went to Coachella by myself in 2012. I’d graduated from college a semester early and the summer before decided to payment-plan my way to the music festival. I was ridiculously nervous, but when people learned I’d come by myself all the way from Georgia, they were really quick to make me feel welcome and chat with me. Highlight of the festival: Seeing St. Vincent perform 2011’s “Strange Mercy” from the front row.