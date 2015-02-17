Delightful Posters Celebrate Cities Through Their Famous Facades

There are a million different ways to rep your favorite urban population center in wall decor, and we want them all. (See here , here , and, for the zombie version, here .) In their print series Elevations, the Swedish designers at studio esinam try to capture the essence of global cities through black and white architectural drawings.

To create the posters, the designers examined famous facades, looking for architectural details that might normally go unseen, but contribute to the impression of a city.

Combining classical architecture with contemporary architecture, the designers look beyond the obvious in selecting works of architecture to feature–you’ll find no Eiffel Tower here. The Berlin print, for instance, showcases the Brandenburg Gate alongside David Chipperfield’s gallery Am Kupfergraben 10. Renzo Piano’s and Richard Rogers’s Centre Georges Pompidou serves to evoke the spirit of Paris alongside the Romano-Byzantine Sacré-Cœur. The buildings of Toyo Ito and Sou Fujimoto become symbols of Tokyo. The Stockholm poster pays homage to the “Swedish Grace” style pioneered in the early 20th century by Gunnar Asplund and Ivar Tengbom, along with the city’s 16th-century facades.

A London version of the posters will be released next month. The prints are 65 centimeters by 100 centimeters, or roughly 2 feet by 3 feet. Get them for $114 here.

