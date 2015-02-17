6 Ways To Get Women Into Leadership Positions And Keep Them There

Women make up about half of the workforce in the U.S. Yet despite the clear value of having a diverse workforce, like improved operational and financial performance, increased innovation, and enhanced company reputation, organizations are still struggling to attract and retain women in leadership roles.

It’s not easy developing strategies that encourage women to climb the corporate ladder. As a case in point, when Apple and Facebook recently announced they were offering egg freezing as a benefit, some claimed the offer was merely a PR stunt. Others criticized the move as a strategy to put motherhood on hold rather than create a work environment that accommodates women’s reproductive years.

Egg freezing aside, there are some truly innovative ways to attract, retain, and develop women in leadership at all levels. Here are six strategies at the forefront of this movement:

IBM currently pairs top leaders (often male) with female mentors who have been identified as future leaders. The mentor/mentee meet regularly, each learning from the other.

Reverse mentoring, also called reciprocal mentoring, is an outstanding example of how to create visibility of up-and-coming female leaders to top executives, as well as expose female leaders to the most strategic work at the company. While the method is informal, it helps break down some of the unconscious bias, while creating visibility for female talent whom the male leaders might not otherwise interact with.

Multinational oil company Chevron offers full-fitness and self-care facilities onsite at their global locations. Employees have the opportunity to take care of themselves by working out during the day and getting massages or facials without having to leave their worksite. This enables women to find balance and stay healthy.

Deloitte makes diversity and gender equality an important aspect of training. The company matches senior leaders (mostly male) to rising female talent for one to two years. The objectives are to build confidence, create visibility of talent internally, and provide access to stretch assignments.