How To Handle Emotions At Work In A Healthy, Productive Way

Not so long ago, emotions were considered to be bothersome, unnecessary obstacles to productivity in the workplace, and we were told to leave them at the door once we got to work.

While this attitude still exists, most of us recognize that our emotions are part of who we are, and we have no choice but to bring them to work. But the question now becomes, how do we deal with them once we enter work?

While we can’t give emotions free reign and let them run amok, we can’t just ignore them either. We have seen far too many instances where suppressed emotions have finally exploded in cases of workplace violence and other drastic actions.

Here are some ideas for creating a healthy emotional workplace:

In word and deed, leadership must demonstrate that showing some emotion is an acceptable part of being part of the organization. They can share their feelings when speaking by expressing their joys and fears. In writing, they can sprinkle their message with emotional words to show they have feelings like the rest of us. This will bring leaders closer to their staff and go a long way towards establishing trust.

Sometimes emotions like anger and grief can become so strong that the best way to deal with them is to leave a situation until we get our emotions under control. Staff at all levels must feel free to do this and not be subject to judgment or incrimination. Management can demonstrate this is acceptable at all levels by showing sensitivity and support to those who leave meetings and other events when overcome by their feelings.

A great way for an organization to be proactive and acknowledge the importance of emotions is to put on workshops or training for staff. Alternatively, the staff should be encouraged to take courses in dealing with emotions and give them credit for doing so. This would be a way of showing they understand and recognize the importance of emotions in the workplace.