Want To Know What Love Is? 1980s Heroes And Villains Mashed-Up With Pop Music Stars

On the ever-expanding list of dream mash-ups, these are way up there.

Illustrator Rocky Davies has taken ’80s chart-toppers and mixed them in with some of the most memorable villains and heroes of the same decade. The results are ridiculously delicious.





You’ve got Stay Puft melting with Modern English…

…Freddy Krueger dreaming with Eurythmics…

…and other collisions of greatness that SHOULD LEGITS EXIST.

As Davies says on his site, “I had the idea to depict a ton of 80’s villains in a new light. Kinda like they decided to improve their public relations image by releasing pop albums and doing cover songs.”

Check out more of Davies’ series here.