Drake’s Strange, New Short Film “Jungle” Makes One Thing Clear: It Ain’t Easy Being Drizzy

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be Drake, think “David Lynch fever dream.”

Jungle, released through Drake’s label/site October’s Very Own, is a 15-minute surreal dip into Drake’s past, as he goes back to his (mean?) hometown streets of Toronto.





The short starts with Drake hopping into a chauffeured Rolls-Royce amid screaming fans and flashing lights and ends with Drake opting to drive himself around town in a decidedly less glossy car. What’s sandwiched between is an abstract story of rediscovering your roots that’s studded with dreamlike visuals edging toward a nightmare.

Apparently, it ain’t easy being Drizzy.