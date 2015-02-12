This 14-Minute Film By Drake Is Peak Drake

“I’m not losing it, I’m just venting,” Drake says near the top of his new film. It’s a statement that sums up not just the film itself but Drake’s entire creative output since 2011. The rapper’s trademark mixture of confession, complaint, and confusion wrought by the absurdity of inescapable fame may have all led up to this moment.

The man born Aubrey Graham recently released a short film entitled Jungle on his website, and it just may be peak Drake. The 14-minute film finds the rapper grappling with his pet issues in the back of a limo and elsewhere. There’s a lot of footage of Drake staring pensively into the distance of an uncertain future and precious little footage of him rapping his ass off—as he is wont to do. There are, however, a couple brief bits of what may be new songs, probably produced by longtime collaborator Noah “40” Shebib, who also created the score.





Footage of teeny tiny baby Drake rapping along to the Fugees appears in between scenes of bro-ing out with the squad, and walking into rooms the exclusivity of which elude most mere mortals. In all of these situations, Drake looks utterly alone, somehow, which is likely the point.

