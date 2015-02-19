7 Surprising Ways To Boost Your Memory

Memory is a tricky thing. Why is it hard to recall what you had for lunch yesterday, yet singing the theme song from Gilligan’s Island presents no problem? The reason some things stick and others are forgotten has to do with the brain’s method of assigning importance to information and properly encoding it. But things can get in the way.

As we age, we become more forgetful, and by 45 the average person has a measurable drop in memory ability. Research has also found that it’s while we sleep that memories are consolidated and protected. If you’re running on just a few hours of sleep a night, you’re going to be more forgetful.

While getting more rest is one way to retain information, here are seven more surprising things you can do to boost your memory:

Your mom was doing you a favor when she corrected your posture; the way you sit and stand can affect memories. Researchers at San Francisco State University discovered that standing or sitting up straight and tilting your chin upwards makes it easier to recall memories, because it boosts blood and oxygen flow to the brain by up to 40%. Hunched-over downcast posture, however, made it easier to only recall negative memories.

Good posture during walking can also affect your memory. In a study at Witten Herdecke University in Germany, researchers found that patients with a happy walking gait could recall positive memories, while those who walked with slouched shoulders recalled the negative.

Eyewitnesses to crimes can more accurately remember details when they close their eyes, according to a recent study at the University of Surrey. Participants could recall both audio and visual details when they were asked to answer questions with their eyes shut.

Eye closure helps because it removes distraction, lead researcher Robert Nash told BBC News. “Closing your eyes might also help people visualize the details of the event they are trying to remember, but keeping your eyes shut can help focus on audio information, too,” he says.