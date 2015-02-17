6 Ways Your Office Design Is Bumming Everyone Out

Today, the average worker is working in a space with 1960s design and thinking, says Rex Miller, coauthor of the book Change Your Space, Change Your Culture , because most organizations can’t connect the dots between office design and innovation. In fact, according to a recent Gallup poll , 70% of the workforce is disengaged and a lot of it has to do with the shrinking office space we are working in .

Companies with a highly engaged workforce understand that the office space that you work in reflects the values of the company and helps shape company culture, which in turn is the catalyst for engagement, collaboration, and innovation.

Below are a few clues that the design of your office space may be leading everyone to feel disengaged.

“We believe that a space is a working organism and it has to respond to the change in the day, the change in the environment,” says Stanley Felderman, who runs design studio Felderman Keatinge & Associates with his wife, Nancy Keatinge. In short, as the day changes, so should the color temperature of our lighting.

In the morning, office lighting should be cooler, or retain a more bluish tint, and as the day progresses, lighting should gradually change to a warmer, or more yellowish tint.

According to Stanley, it’s basically in our DNA that we just work better this way. “Cooler light reflects the natural daylight, but when we go home, we like our homes to be warm,” he says. “We tend to want to be in a place longer when it’s a warmer [light color] temperature.”

According to Felderman and Keatinge, drywall needs to come down for lighting benefits to have even distribution. With glass walls, everyone is able to benefit from the changing light colors.