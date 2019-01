There’s nothing more romantic than whisking your beau off to an idyllic wilderness locale and forcing him or her to enjoy your company within the confines of a gorgeously decorated love shack.

This Valentine’s Day, we’re dreaming of picturesque getaways in remote settings, tucked into the Norwegian mountains or curled up under a blanket with views of a crystal clear Canadian lake.

Check out the slide show above to see the cabin hideaways we’re lusting over.