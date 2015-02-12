Is Cameron Crowe’s New Movie The Disaster The Sony Hack Suggested? Judge For Yourself With This Trailer

The Sony hack last fall, perpetrated by lord-knows-who and for reasons uncertain, revealed a lot of sensitive data. The full extent of the fallout from the ordeal remains to be seen. Similarly, the jury is still out on whether Sony’s new Cameron Crowe movie is as bad as one email intercepted in the hack suggested. Now that we have our first glimpse, though, the real deliberating can begin.





Aloha is Cameron Crowe’s follow-up to We Bought a Zoo, a film that appears to have been about some sort of animal shelter purchase, although there’s really no way of knowing without watching. Now there are only a couple things we know about Aloha. It is definitely set in Hawaii. It has an amazing cast that includes Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, Alec Baldwin, Rachel McAdams, Danny McBride, and the eminently rumpled Bill Murray. We also know that Amy Pascal’s leaked email described the script as “ridiculous” and not in the way that young people use that word. She also mentions that it tested poorly with audiences and that Crowe apparently didn’t make changes the studio suggested. So, those are the things we do know about the movie. After watching the trailer, though, here is what we don’t know about the movie: what it is about and whether it’s any good.





Like most Cameron Crowe films, Aloha appears to have a redemption arc. Bradley Cooper begins the trailer being chewed out by superior Alec Baldwin for some untold fuck-up, much the same way Orlando Bloom was at the beginning of Elizabethtown. Later, we also learn that he was a poor husband to Rachel McAdams. Meanwhile, the dialogue sounds very much like how people in movies talk to each other, with Bradley Cooper spouting expository tidbits like “I’ve lone-wolfed it all the way–that’s who I am.” All of this also takes place within the military-industrial complex, as Alec Baldwin is wearing a highly decorated general’s uniform, Bradley Cooper is a defense contractor, and love interest Emma Stone is a helicopter pilot. Anything else about the movie is anyone’s guess.





“At least the marketing departments have something to sell. Looks big and glossy,” wrote Pascal in the leaked email. Are you sold? Let us know in the comments below.