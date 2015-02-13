The Networking Challenge: From Introvert To Superconnector In A Month

When it comes to networking, there are two ends of the spectrum. On one side is the guy at the party who seems to know everyone and thrives on helping you meet meaningful connections—we call them superconnectors .

On the other end is someone like me, someone whose stomach churns at the idea of making industy small talk with in a room of total strangers. And I’m not alone.

So many people despise networking, in fact, that researchers from the University of Toronto found that it makes us feel literally dirty. They concluded that professional networking feels gross to us when relationships are formed based on a career need, rather than for sincere friendship. This triggers our moral disgust, which is linked to physical feelings of uncleanliness.

But career success rarely comes from sitting quietly in your room every night. The solution, then, is to change our perspectives and approach. Instead, introverts and the general network-averse need to work on finding connections that genuinely interest us beyond professional gain.

So we’ve come up with a game plan for the next month for the network-averse to force themselves out of their shells. For advice, we turned to tips from some of the best networkers to make lasting connections:

Ask some coworkers you’re friendly with to invite different coworkers to lunch or coffee. Use this low-pressure situation as an opportunity to practice your conversation skills. Start with mastering the art of small talk and honing your listening skills, two keys to getting the conversation going. And make sure you use social media meaningfully to follow up with your new work connections and schedule second dates.

We all have connections we’ve lost touch with over the years–this week we’ll reach out to some of them.