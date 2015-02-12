Can’t Face A Difficult Conversation? A New “This American Life” Video Series Wants To Help

Ever feel like you can’t tell someone something important? Like telling a friend you wish you were closer? Or a family member a deep secret? Or your boyfriend you love him?

Then perhaps you should meet Bianca Giaever. The Brooklyn-based director’s latest project, Videos 4U, launches just before Valentine’s Day, and chronicles Chicago-based Maia Leppo’s attempt to tell her boyfriend of eight years “I love you.” Leppo is only seen on camera wearing a mask (because she’s shy), but narrates most of the video, explaining why neither she, nor her boyfriend, have ever uttered the L word.

The video series feels more like a radio documentary with images layered on, and is a new collaboration between Giaever, This American Life, and production company m ss ng p eces. Videos 4U finds people who are “having trouble saying something,” and Giaever swoops in to help them get their message across in a video.

Maia and Alex

Giaever says the idea came as a result of some “serious” conversations (for job interviews or with her boyfriend) that she would rehearse beforehand. “[But] I would get there and completely forget everything. I thought ‘Man, I’m a radio producer, I should just record myself saying the things I need to say, and then I could edit them perfectly and play that instead.’”

That inspired her to help other folks having difficulty voicing a thought to break that communication barrier.

Around the same time, Ari Kuschnir, founder and executive producer at m ss ng p eces approached Giaever about collaborating, having seen her short film The Scared is Scared, which she had directed while in college. “As a production company owner, it’s the kind of thing that gets you excited in terms of seeing a unique voice,” he says. Giaever’s style (she produces a radio documentary, then recreates some of the scenes with actors and uses typography to visualize the words) felt fresh and different.





He adds the production company had done original content in the past alongside Cool Hunting and TED, and after some brand content success, has been looking to get back into the original content space. When Giaever presented Videos 4U, Kuschnir says he got really excited.