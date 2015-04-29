Deadline Extended For The 2015 Innovation By Design Awards

Note: The 2015 Awards have passed. Click here for this year’s awards!

We’re pleased to announce that the deadline for the 2015 Innovation By Design Awards has been extended to May 13.

Innovation By Design honors the best examples of design and business working in concert. Finalists appear on Co.Design, and winners are announced in the October 2015 issue of Fast Company magazine.

We have 14 categories this year, including four additions that reflect some of the most important challenges facing designers and business leaders today (scroll down for a complete list). Entries will be judged on their functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, depth of user insight, cultural impact, and business impact. Our roster of esteemed judges includes designers and design-minded executives from companies and organizations such as Facebook, Starbucks, Autodesk, Pentagram, Cooper Hewitt, MIT Media Lab, the New Yorker, and SOM. See the winners of last year’s competition here.

3-D-Printing (NEW) Groundbreaking designs built using 3-D-printing techniques.

City Solutions (formerly Spaces) Ideas for improving cities, including urban design, architecture, installations, and digital interfaces. See last year’s finalists.

Data Visualization Visual representations of data and other information. Includes static and interactive design. See last year’s finalists.