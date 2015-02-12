How One Woman Makes Almost $1 Million A Year On Etsy

Knitting socks, scarves, and headbands doesn’t have much in common with performing orthopedic surgery or governing a country. But this crafty hobby earns mother-of-three Alicia Shaffer’s business $80,000 a month, in part via her Etsy shop –which adds up to an annual revenue of $960,000, she claims. That’s about as much as top orthopedic surgeons make, and more than twice as much as the United States president makes.

Shaffer, based in Livermore, California, sells her knitted wares on Etsy in the online craft marketplace’s second most successful handmade goods shop. (The first most successful shop sells “buttons like the ones they wear at TGI Fridays,” Shaffer says.) Called ThreeBirdNest, it’s named after Shaffer’s bird’s nest tattoo, honoring her three kids.

Jennifer Skog

Through its independent website and Etsy shop, ThreeBirdNest receives an average of 150 orders per day, with most orders consisting of three items. Around the holidays, that number goes up to 700 to 1,200 orders per day. In January of 2015, the business raked in a total of $128,000 in sales. In the three years since its launch, it has made 100,000 sales on Etsy alone, Shaffer says.

The shop’s 58 designs–including socks, leg warmers, boho scarves and lace headbands, as well as T-shirts that read “Feed Me And Tell Me I’m Pretty”–look like they might appeal to a certain type of kombucha-brewing earth mama, but they don’t scream million-dollar business. Prices range from $4 for a fabric cuff bracelet to $38 for a floral circle scarf. Many Etsy shop owners feel lucky to sell 10 pieces a month, and 65% of Etsy sellers make less than $100 from their shops in a year. Crafters usually need day jobs to support their hobbies. What accounts for ThreeBirdNest’s success? Is the shop secretly sewing methamphetamine into the seams of those lacy legwarmers?

Shaffer attributes her success to deep-seated motivation. She launched ThreeBirdNest in 2011, when she made a few headbands for the small women’s clothing boutique she ran in Livermore. They were so popular she decided to start selling them online. “I opened an Etsy shop, figuring I’d help pay for my kids’ soccer and dance lessons to supplement the boutique’s sales,” Shaffer tells Co.Design. “I was recovering from the failure of a business I’d run selling baby products–handmade slings, carriers, and blankets.” After that business tanked in the recession, “I’d lost a little bit of confidence in my ability to be an entrepreneur.”

Jennifer Skog

In the first few weeks after its December launch, ThreeBirdNest made 90 sales. Shaffer credits much of the traffic to Pinterest–she pinned her items. Still, “It was absolutely mindboggling. I thought it was a complete fluke, that it would stop after the holidays were over.” But when February rolled around, Shaffer found she couldn’t fill all the orders herself. She hired a friend to help with shipping.

Now, Shaffer has a team of 15 sewers–“all moms,” Shaffer says–working full-time, as well as a professional photographer. Shaffer’s husband was able to retire early from his job as a fire chief. Not all the items are entirely handmade by Shaffer’s team–many, like the knitted legwarmers, socks, and gloves, are sourced wholesale from India. “We finish them here, adding lace trimmings and buttons,” Shaffer says. The profit margin from such imported items is 65%.