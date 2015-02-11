This Amazing Kickstarter Will Let You Print Your Own Circuit Boards

From 3-D printing flexible materials like squishy teddy bears , to creating realistic re-creations of ancient artifacts from the British Museum , the reality of what it is possible to create in your own home is nothing short of astounding.

The Voltera V-One, a recently launched project on Kickstarter, takes the DIY movement to the next level: It’s a machine that lets you print your own circuit boards.

For just $1,499, funders will have the ability to crank out a circuit board–the kind used in most electronics–in the amount of time it would take to go out and pick up a bagel.

For anyone who’s ever worked in circuit design or engineering, it’s quite frankly miraculous—and it seems that Kickstarter supporters think so, too. With 28 days still to go, the project has already received pledges of $224,516 (and counting) against a modest goal of $70,000. That may be a distance away from some of the real Kickstarter heavy hitters (hello, Coolest Cooler!), but it’s enough to demonstrate just how much excitement there is around this project.

Check out the Voltera V-One pitch video below:





Voltera is just the latest in what is turning out to be an exciting subgenre of home-brew, print-your-own electronic components. Whether it’s spectacular one-piece quadrocopters or new materials for printing custom video game controllers, not only is the barrier for entry now lower than ever–the amount of time we have to sit around waiting for FedEx trucks to arrive is close to zero.

[via Kickstarter]