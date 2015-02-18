Ask The Experts: Should I Disclose My Mental Illness In An Interview?

The interview process is always fraught with trying to present the best version of yourself in hopes of impressing your potential future employer while still staying true to yourself. That balancing act becomes a lot more complicated when you have a complicated history of mental illness that has negatively impacted your career path.

Psychologist Art Markman helps this reader navigate this delicate situation.

Hello, I sometimes have significant behavioral issues that manifest themselves when I am under increased stress. It is called schizo-affective disorder. Although I have had trouble in finding and keeping a job, I don’t give up. I’m currently looking for a job, but the problem I’m facing mostly is having to atone for my past behavior in the workplace that was probably a result of my illness manifesting itself. During the interview the question of why I left my previous job will inevitably come up. If I tell the whole truth to the manager that I have a behavioral illness, I assume that he will choose another candidate. Why choose a candidate with a glaring deficiency? He could easily avoid any sort of discrimination law by saying he chose a different candidate on other grounds than the illness. And besides, he may have an ingrained stigma to assume that my behavioral issues are a result of my character, not a medical issue. If I dodge the question, they might see through me or find out by calling past employers. I feel like I’m in a catch-22: I’m damned if I’m open about it, and I’m damned if I try to hide it. Do you have any advice? Sincerely, B.R.





Dear B.R.

I am glad to hear that your symptoms are under control now and that you are actively looking for work.

You have hit on a difficult issue. On the one hand, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) does not allow employers to ask questions about physical and mental illness during the interview. So, you are not required to disclose your illness history.

Prospective employers can ask about your ability to do your job, though, and so questions that relate to problems you have had with jobs in the past may come up. And, as you point out, either questions about why your left previous jobs or calls to previous employers may reveal some of your past behavior.

I think you should consider bringing up your illness and treatment during the interview when discussions about past employment and your ability to handle stress in the workplace come up. Although this does open up the possibility that you will be passed over for some jobs by some employers, there are a few reasons why I recommend this option.